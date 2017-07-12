Cara's oral CR845 well-tolerated in early-stage study; shares ahead 13% premarket

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) is up 13% premarket on robust volume in response to its announcement of positive results from a Phase 1 clinical trial assessing the safety and pharmacokinetics of oral CR845 in chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients undergoing hemodialysis.

All four tablet strengths (0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1.0 mg, 2.5 mg) were generally well-tolerated when administered daily or three times per week after dialysis.

On the pharmacokinetics front, plasma levels of orally administered CR845 were on par with clinically effective doses IV CR845 for the treatment of moderate-to-severe CKD-associated pruritis in hemodialysis patients.

The company intends to assess oral CR845 in a non-dialysis CKD-associated pruritis population later this year.

CR845, a peripherally acting kappa opioid receptor agonist, is being developed for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its value proposition is opioid-like analgesia without the respiratory depression or intestinal tract inhibition (constipation).

