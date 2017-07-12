Barnes & Noble Education expects flat sales in FY18

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) reports comparable store sales increased 1.4% in FQ4.

The company generated adjusted EBITDA of $25.6M during the quarter vs. $18.8M a year ago. Total gross margin was down 30 bps to 35.7% of sales. SG&A expenses were down 130 bps to 28.3% of sales.

Looking ahead, Barnes & Noble Education expects total sales to be flat in FY18 and comparable store sales to fall at a low- to mid-single digit rate.

Previously: Barnes & Noble Education misses by $0.02, misses on revenue (July 12)