Yellen notes "uncertainty" over inflation - gold and bond prices rise

Fed Chair Janet Yellen's prepared remarks for her 10 AM ET congressional testimony are out.

While she repeats past remarks about recent low inflation readings being transitory, she says there's "uncertainty" about how inflation will respond to reduced slack in the economy.

The Fed Funds rate, she says, won't have to rise much further to get to a neutral policy stance, though factors currently holding down the neutral rate are likely to diminish over time.

Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) bulls like what they hear, sending the metal higher by 0.75% to $1,225 per ounce. Bond (TLT, TBT) bulls like it too, with the 10-year Treasury yield falling a full five basis points to 2.31%.