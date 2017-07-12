Vermilion Energy to take operatorship of Irish offshore gas field

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) will become operator of the Corrib natural gas field in Ireland after the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board becomes the largest partner in the field upon closing its $1.2B purchase from Royal Dutch Shell.

After the Shell deal closes, CPPIB agrees to to transfer a 1.5% interest in the project to VET for €19.4M (C$32.2); VET then would own a 20% interest in Corrib and be its operator, while Statoil (NYSE:STO) continues to hold a 36.5% and CPPIB would have the remaining 43.5%.

Upon assumption of operatorship of Corrib, VET estimates it will operate 87% of its production base as compared to 72% currently.

The Corrib field has a gross plant capacity of ~350M cf/day of natural gas, provides 60% of Ireland's natural gas consumption and comprises 95% of the country's gas production.