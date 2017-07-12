Apple launching in-store HomeKit experiences ahead of HomePod launch

TechCrunch reports that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has launched HomeKit smart home experiences at its retail stores.

Stores with The Avenue interactive window display will offer an interactive experience where device users can use Home to control smart home devices including light bulbs, ceiling fans, and window blinds.

Apple stores that don’t have The Avenue will still feature a HomeKit experience but won’t have the interactivity.

The experiences will help customers become more aware of HomeKit’s functionality ahead of the December launch of the HomePod smart speaker.

Previously: New survey suggests 19% of Apple buyers want a HomePod (June 16)