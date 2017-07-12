Novartis up 1% premarket as Ad Com review underway for CAR-T candidate CTL019

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) is up 1% premarket on modest volume concurrent with the start of the review of its marketing application seeking approval of CTL019 (tisagenlecleucel-T) by the FDA's Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee.

This is the first Ad Com review of a CAR-T therapy so investors' reaction to the outcome will ripple out to other players.

Other CAR-T developers to watch: Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE), Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO), bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE), Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM), Cellular Biomedicine (NASDAQ:CBMG).

Previously: FDA Ad Com review Wednesday for Novartis' marketing application for CAR-T tisagenlecleucel-T (July 10)