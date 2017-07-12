Talking Netflix subscriber growth

A detailed UBS study of app downloand and content tracking indicates that Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had strong momentum in Q2.

The firm points to "substantial improvements" in Europe in particular.

Guidance from Netflix is for 600K U.S. subscriber adds in Q2 and 2.6M international adds, marks that UBS thinks could be topped.

Separately, a poll by Reuters/Ipsos shows that password sharing is holding Netflix back from seeing even more growth based on the 20% of young adults who say they share password to stream shows. "If Netflix goes from a 30% revenue growth story to a 10% story, there is absolutely going to be more focus on their leaving money on the table," observes Raymond James analyst Justin Patterson.

Sources: Bloomberg and Fortune

What to watch: Netflix is due to report earnings on July 17. The company's earnings conference call can be watched on YouTube.