Visa pushes small businesses to go cashless

Visa (NYSE:V) announces that it's launching a new program to encourage businesses to go cashless.

The company says it will be encouraging and helping merchants go cashless by using innovation to their advantage.

"With 70% of the world, or more than 5 billion people, connected via mobile device by 2020, we have an incredible opportunity to educate merchants and consumers alike on the effectiveness of going cashles," says Visa merchant solutions exec Jack Forestell.

V +0.51% premarket to $95.90.

Source: Press Release