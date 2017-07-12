Ceragon Networks +9.1% as Indian customer boosts orders to $13M

Wireless backhaul firm Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) is up 9.1% premarket on word that it's gotten more than $9M in orders in Q2 from a tier 1 multiservice firm in India.

That brings first-half orders to more than $13M from the longtime customer, who Ceragon says needs to accelerate its macrocell development (in a challenging Indian spectrum environment) as part of a 4G LTE expansion.

Ceragon says its FibeAir IP-20 approach is conserving spectrum and energy needed to deliver 1-Gbps backhaul capacity to the macrocells.