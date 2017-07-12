OPEC: We're still pumping too much oil

A new report from the cartel finds the group delivered on its pledge to cut output, but supply remains higher than what will be necessary in 2018.

OPEC's June production was 32.6M barrels per day, but OPEC expects just 32.2M barrels per day will be needed.

While OPEC could agree to cut production further, says IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol, any blip higher in prices (on news of a cut) is likely to be met with boosted U.S. output.

Crude today is higher by 2.1% to $45.98 per barrel.

