GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) is up 4.3% premarket after an upgrade at Cowen to Outperform after its surveys showed a strong lead in food delivery vs. peers.

Worries about threats from Amazon.com and UberEats may be overstated, analyst Thomas Champion writes, as 34% of respondents said they used GrubHub, a 70% better result than its toughest rival.

Total delivery spending should grow to $76B in 2022 from $43B today, he says.

Pacific Crest had a similar take about GrubHub's competition in late June.