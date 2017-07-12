NRG Energy opens +19% on plan to cut costs, target up to $4B in asset sales

NRG Energy (NRG +19.3% ) opens at its highest level in nearly two years following news of its transformation plan aimed at cutting more than $1B in recurring costs and reducing debt by $13B over three years.

NRG says it will target $2.5B-$4B in asset sales, including 6K MW of its power generation and 50%-100% of its interest in NRG Yield (NYLD +0.9% ) and the unit renewables business.

The findings are the result of a deal reached in February with activist investors Elliott Management and Bluescape Energy Partners to set up a five-member committee to review NRG's business; all stated objectives have transparent and achievable targets, says Elliott portfolio manager Jeff Rosenbaum.