Baidu plans to enhance focus on AI efforts

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) has shifted its focus from internet services to artificial intelligence, according to comments from President and COO Lu Qi.

The exec notes that AI platforms move a large step ahead of other computing platforms and offer smart cloud computing on the back end and a combination of smart software, sensors and integrated circuits on the front end.

Baidu’s artificial intelligence center has over 2,000 research and development staff.

Earlier this year, Baidu unveiled the AI operating system DuerOS for use in home appliances.

The company’s Apollo open tech platform for self-driving cars has earned partnerships with several of the largest carmakers.

Baidu shares are up 1.04%.

