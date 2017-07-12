Report: Amazon.com pushing Zillow in agent referral space

In an otherwise sunny market so far following the release of some dovish remarks from Janet Yellen, Zillow (NASDAQ:Z) is 0.7% lower as Inman reports that Amazon.com (AMZN +0.9% ) is set to throw one of its many hats into the real-estate referral ring as well.

A placeholder "hire a Realtor" page suggests that the retailer will be adding real estate agents to a burgeoning professional services marketplace.

It's likely getting referral fees in return for the business pointers, Inman suggests. (h/t Notable Calls)