Amazon Prime Day 2017 grew 60% on the year

Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) 30 hours of Prime Day shopping attracted 60% more business than the same sale period last year, according to a company press release.

The number of Prime members making a purchase grew over 50% to total in the tens of millions.

The Echo Dot voice assistant was the best selling product.

Amazon says that more people signed up for Prime yesterday than any other day in history but didn’t provide a number.

