Analysts not hog wild about Harley-Davidson

Bernstein lowers Harley-Davidson (HOG -1.7% ) to a Market Perform rating after having the motorcycle stock set at Outperform.

Analyst David Beckel warns of a "secular erosion" in the U.S. for motorcycle demand, a far cry from his previous expectations.

The demographic shift to a higher mix of Generation Y consumers in comparison to Baby Boomers is seen as a negative, while demand for the Milwaukee-Eight (M-8) bike has disappointed.

Bernstein's price target on Harley goes to $55 from $62.

In a separate note, Goldman Sach says its channel checks on Harley's Q2 retail sales show a flat to down performance in June. HOG is rated at Neutral, with a lowered price target of $51.

Sources: Bloomberg and Benzinga