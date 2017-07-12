Stocks push higher at the open following dovish Yellen remarks

Stocks open with solid gains after Janet Yellen's prepared remarks ahead of this morning's Senate Banking Committee testimony said the Fed likely would start reducing its $4.5T portfolio later this year and raise interest rates in a gradual way; S&P and Dow +0.7% , Nasdaq +0.8% .

Yellen says she sees roughly equal odds that the U.S. economy's performance will be somewhat stronger or somewhat less strong than the Fed currently projects.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield is down 5 bps at 2.30% after hovering around the 2.34% level in front of the release.

Major European indexes trade higher across the board, with France's CAC +1.7% , Germany's DAX +1.5% and U.K.'s FTSE +1.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei ended -0.5% and China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.2% .

U.S. crude oil +2.2% at $46.05/bbl after the API reported a big drop in domestic fuel stocks for the week ended July 7.

Still ahead: Atlanta Fed business inflation expectations, EIA petroleum inventories