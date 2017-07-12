BofAML expects iPhone shipments to drop 11M in FY17

Bank of America Merrill Lynch lowers its Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone shipment estimates for this year by 11M after a supply chain visit, according to CNBC.

Analysts Wamsi Mohan and Stefano Pascale expect iPhone 8 shipment delays of 3 to 4 weeks due to tech issues with fingerprint and 3D sensors in the premium model expected to launch this fall.

The analysts cut the September quarter shipment guidance by 11M and the December quarter by 6M. For FY17, the analysts expect 11M fewer shipments overall totaling about 108M after the cut.

Better next year: the analysts do expect iPhone shipments to perk back up to 243M shipped units in FY18.

