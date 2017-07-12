Grocery price war seen impacting Dean Foods

Dean Foods (DF -1.4% ) trades lower after Credit Suisse drops its price target to $14. The investment weighs in on the impact of grocery stores adjusted their milk pricing.

"We believe that U.S. grocers are in the early stages of opening up a competitive price war in private label milk. On June 15, the second biggest U.S. grocer Kroger said that it had introduced 'hot promotional price points' on its private label milk business, presumably to compete more aggressively with Lidl and Wal-Mart. When this dynamic occurs, Dean tends to suffer margin compression as consumers trade down from higher-margin branded milk sales and into lower margin private label."

Dean Foods is rated at Underperform by CS.

Source: Analyst note