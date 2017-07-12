Lilly settles Cialis unit dose patent litigation with generic firms, exclusivity may end in September 2018

Eli Lilly (LLY +1.2% ) inks a settlement agreement with generic drug makers resolving litigation over its unit dose patent for ED med Cialis (tadalafil). Under the terms of the agreement, Lilly's market exclusivity could end as early as September 27, 2018 instead of April 26, 2020.

The patent expiration for Adcirca (tadalafil) remains on November 21, 2017 or on May 21, 2018, if the FDA approves the company's application for pediatric exclusivity.

Lilly says its 2017 financial guidance will be unaffected.