Nexstar, Fox extend affiliation deals and add OTT

Nexstar Media Group (NXST +1.6% ) and Fox Broadcasting (FOX +1.1% , FOXA +1.1% ) have extended network affiliation deals for owned and operated stations through the end of 2019.

As is growing typical with such deals, the pacts have been amended with a new over-the-top master agreement to allow for Internet delivery of programming.

The deal covers Nexstar's 17 full-power stations and two low-power stations. A separate deal extends affiliation agreements for a dozen stations owned by smaller companies that are operated by Nexstar Media.