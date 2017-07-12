Bloomberg: Glencore attracts Liberty House bid for Tahmoor coal mine

Liberty House Group, fresh off a deal for Australian steel mill Arrium, has submitted a bid for Glencore's (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) Tahmoor coal mine that could fetch as much as A$500M ($380M), Bloomberg reports.

Liberty House’s GFG Alliance joint venture plans to study using output from Tahmoor to feed its newly acquired steel plant in South Australia state, according to the report.

Glencore last year announced plans to close Tahmoor in New South Wales state before a surge in met coal prices convinced it to sell the operation; the mine produced 1.8M metric tons of saleable coal last year and holds 57M tons of reserves.