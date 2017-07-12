Economists urge Trump not to impose new steel tariffs

Nearly every living former chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers sign a letter warning Pres. Trump that imposing new steel import tariffs likely would harm U.S. relations with important allies.

“The diplomatic costs might be worth it if the tariffs generated economic benefits. But they would not,” the economists write. “Additional steel tariffs would actually damage the U.S. economy.”

The letter also notes that the U.S. maintains more than 150 countervailing and anti-dumping duties on steel imports, including some as high as 266%.

