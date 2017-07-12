Piper Jaffray names restaurant sector favorites

Piper Jaffray reminds that the restaurant sector is due to lap quarters that included the Olympics and U.S. election last year. The two major events disrupted restaurant traffic a year ago as TV viewing popped.

Piper's favorite sector plays are (1) Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) for its ongoing recovery efforts; (2) Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) due its back-to-basics operational approach that it sees driving above peer momentum within the casual dining space; (3) Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) for the brand's everyday value positioning and unit growth profile and (4) Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) for the company's differentiated entertainment offering, steady unit growth profile, and growing cash flow.

