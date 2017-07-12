Fastenal falls on branch closures

Net earnings of $148.9M, or $0.52 per share vs. $131.5M, or $0.45 per share, in the same quarter a year ago.

Daily sales of fastener products, which represented 36.1% of sales in Q2 of 2017, grew 7.9% in total, of which 3.6 percentage points were attributable to the recently acquired Manufacturers Supply Company business. Daily sales of non-fastener products, which represented 63.9% of sales, grew 12.2%.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) closed 31 branches in Q2 and opened five, bringing its total branch count to 2,451 at the end of Q2 - down 154, or 5.9% Y/Y.

The stock, initially up over 7% , is now down over 5% in early trade.

Q2 results