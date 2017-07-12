NBCU upfronts: TV ads up 8% to nearly $6.5B

NBCUniversal (CMCSA +1% ) reports its upfront efforts brought 8% volume gains, to almost $6.5B in advertising commitments for the upcoming TV season.

Rates rose in the high single digits across dayparts at NBC's broadcast network as well as at NBCU's cable nets. NBC was said to be looking for low double digits in prime time rate gains.

That's excluding major events ahead, including the Super Bowl, Winter Olympics and World Cup.

Digital video sales rose 42%, NBCU said, and the group charged with working with clients on branded content help bring in 26% more business Y/Y.