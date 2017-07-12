Microsoft launches AI app for visually impaired

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) launches an AI-enabled app for the visually impaired that can “see” and describe products, people, and the environment.

The Seeing AI app appeared as a demo at last year’s Build conference but now launches in the United States in the iOS App Store.

The app combines and improves upon the functionality of several existing visual impaired assistant apps.

There’s the expected and useful currency reader and barcode scanner, but the environment and people recognition abilities offer a new, potentially game-changing experience.

The app can recognize people it has seen previously and describe the appearance and emotions of the person.

Seeing AI can also describe a physical environment in detail, which could significantly improve mobility for users.