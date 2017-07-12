Ford updates on Europe sales

Ford (NYSE:F) announces it sold 128,400 vehicles in Euro 20 nations during June, down 1% from a year ago.

The automaker's market share fell 20 bps to 7.5% during the month.

Ford's market share is the strongest in Britian, where it claimed 13.7% of all sales in June.

"June was a strong month for SUVs, especially Kuga, and commercial vehicles. All-new Fiesta deliveries begin in July, and we're confident customers will love it," says Ford of Europe VP Roelant de Waard.

Full Ford of Europe sales report (.pdf)