Credit Suisse likes Allergan, sees 12% upside

In a note to investors, Credit Suisse says it sees more upside in Allergan (AGN +1.4% ) despite its positive action this year.

Key catalysts: increasing confidence in the safety of oral CRGPs for migraine, top-line mid-stage data on NASH candidate cenicriviroc later this year, late-stage data on migraine candidate ubrogepant and mid-stage data on migraine candidate atogepant in Q1 2018, late-stage data on AMD candidate abicipar in mid-2018 and the potential FDA approval of Esmya for uterine fibroids in 2018.

OUTPERFORM/$274