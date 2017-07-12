Endeavour Silver says Q2 production fell vs. a year ago

Endeavour Silver (EXK -0.7% ) is lower after reporting Q2 production results from its three mines in Mexico that saw gains from Q1 but declines from a year ago.

EXK says Q2 silver production fell 26% Y/Y to 1.14M oz. and gold production decreased 17% to 13K oz., resulting in silver equivalent production of 2.1M oz.

EXK expects consolidated production to rise from Q1 to Q4 with increased access to reserves due to higher spending on exploration and development at all three mines.