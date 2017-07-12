Credit Suisse sees upside for Pinnacle Foods

Credit Suisse drops estimates on Pinnacle Foods (PF +1.2% ) to factor in the Aunt Jemima recall and discontinuation, but keeps a constructive stance on the food stock.

"We have reduced our 2Q gross margin estimate by 100 bps, EBIT by $6M, and our full year tax rate by 80 bps. We are treating the non-cash $50-$60M asset write-down costs as onetime," advises CS.

The firm has a $65 price target on Pinnacle based off a 6% premium to other packaged food stocks trading multiple. "We feel this premium is justified by the company’s strong execution, its successful track record for M&A, and its attractiveness as a take-out candidate in a consolidating food industry," notes the analyst team.

Pinnacle Foods trades at $58.27 vs. a 52-week trading range of $46.36 to $66.67.