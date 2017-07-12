Digital Realty launches sterling-denominated debt offering

Digital Realty Trust (DLR +2% ) has launched an offering of sterling-denominated debt, in two series.

The company is offering guaranteed notes due 2024 and 2029, senior unsecured obligations of Digital Stout Holding LLC, the wholly owned subsidiary of its operating partnership.

Proceeds from the 2024 notes will go toward discharging debts of DuPont Fabros Technology (DFT +1.8% ) in connection with the two companies' merger; excess proceeds will pay off the operating partnership's revolver.

Proceeds from the 2029 notes will temporarily repay borrowings under that revolver as well as go to general purposes, including acquiring additional properties or businesses.