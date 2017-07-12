BOC's Poloz speaks after first rate hike in 7 years; loonie up more than 1%

The oil adjustment "now behind us," there should be a modest overshoot of 2% inflation in 2019, says Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz at a press conference following this morning's 25 basis point rate hike.
Policy going forward will remain "highly data-dependent."
The loonie (NYSEARCA:FXC) is now higher by 1.15% vs. the dollar to its strongest level in more than a year.
Stock in Toronto are modestly in the green.
