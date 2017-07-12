Stifel Nicolaus bullish on Six Flags

Six Flags Entertainment (SIX +1.9% ) looks attractive to Stifel Nicolaus after peeling off about 10% since hitting its 52-week high in April. The firm ties the downward pressure on shares to concerns over the pace of credit card transactions. Key snippets from the analyst note are posted below.

"On the whole, we sense investors are using recent data points, notably credit card transaction data, to reach conclusions that, in our view, are wholly unfounded."

"Given the degree to which SIX has penetrated its active pass products (60% of 2016 admission revenues) coupled with the active pass growth rates achieved through 1Q17 (+17% y/y) we do not believe it should come as a surprise that recent credit card transaction activity has trended lower y/y."

"We have been unable to uncover any evidence that suggests the company’s strategic efforts to steer more guests to active pass products and grow its overall recurring revenue pass are encountering any unanticipated structural headwinds."

Stifel rates Six Flags at Outperform and keeps a price target of $73 on the theme park stock.