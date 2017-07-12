Eni hikes estimate for field offshore Mexico to 1B BOE

Eni (E +1% ) says it will accelerate its development plan for offshore Mexico after raising its estimate of resources in place at its 100%-owned Amoca field in the Campeche Bay following a successful appraisal well.

Eni says it now estimates Amoca contains 1B boe, with the contractual area in which the field is located containing a total of 1.3B barrels of oil in place; initial estimates had put reserves in the field at ~800M barrels.

The news comes as a separate discovery in the Zama-1 field offshore Mexico had uncovered a “world class” formation with 1.4B-2B barrels of light crude oil.