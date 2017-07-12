Franklin Covey co. acquires jhana

Franklin Covey (FC +2.7% ) acquired Jhana, a San Francisco-based company specializing in creating and disseminating relevant, bite-sized content and learning tools for leaders and managers.

“We are thrilled to be adding Jhana’s capabilities, content libraries, and extremely talented team to the FranklinCovey organization,” said Bob Whitman, FranklinCovey CEO. “Their experience and knowledge in creating content to develop leaders and managers is a perfect complement to our extensive portfolio of performance improvement solutions. Our All Access Pass clients will now have access to an active stream of regularly refreshed, research-based content to assist them in building effective leaders and managers. Jhana’s fresh and innovative content and dissemination techniques will ensure that the full scope and power of FranklinCovey’s world-renowned content is always available to our All Access Pass passholders.”

“Joining the FranklinCovey team is an exciting next step toward achieving our mission to help millions of people get the great leader and manager they deserve,” said Jhana CEO and co-founder, Rob Cahill. “Ineffective leaders and managers can be incredibly costly for organizations and painful for individuals. At Jhana, we focus on providing useful, timely, bite-sized learning and development content and tools for anyone who leads a team. With this acquisition, we will be able to expand the learning modalities available to FranklinCovey’s All Access Pass clients and maintain our focus and commitment to building the best resources in the world for leaders and managers.”

