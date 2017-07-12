Google wins court victory over French tax bill

A French court has rejected claims Google (GOOG, GOOGL) owes $1.3B in back taxes in the country, according to Bloomberg.

The court said Google didn’t illegally dodge taxes when it routed sales through Ireland because Google doesn’t have a permanent base in France, unlike its Irish headquarters.

The ruling covers the period between 2005 and 2010.

Google has hired lawyers to appeal a hefty antitrust fine in the EU with more in the works.

Previously: Google hires several law firms to fight EU fines (July 10)