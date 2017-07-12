SQM buys 50% stake in Australian lithium project for $110M

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (SQM +2.4% ) agrees to acquire a 50% interest in the Mt. Holland lithium project in Western Australia from Kidman Resources.

SQM will pay $30M in cash to Kidman and contribute $80M to fund part of the project's development costs.

The project includes the Earl Grey lithium deposit, which is estimated to contain 128M metric tons of mineral resource, grading 1.44% lithium oxide for 1.84M tons of lithium oxide; a feasibility study on development of the Earl Grey deposit is underway, while a study into a proposed refinery to produce lithium carbonate or hydroxide has also started.