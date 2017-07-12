Canadian lenders continue to rally after rate hike

While there's some concern that higher Canadian rates could burst the housing bubble up north and sting the banking system, it turns out Canada's lenders are as yield-starved as those in the U.S.
They've been rallying over the past several weeks as the Bank of Canada turned hawkish, and they're continuing that move today after the central bank's 25 basis point rate hike.
Scotiabank (BNS +1.8%), Bank of Montreal (BMO +2.2%), CIBC (CM +2.1%), TD Bank (TD +1.8%), RBC (RY +1.6%)
