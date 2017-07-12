Verizon's McAdam in Sun Valley: No intent to buy Disney

Investors were pretty skeptical already, but speaking at the Sun Valley conference, Verizon (VZ +0.8% ) chief Lowell McAdam says his company has no intention of buying Disney (DIS +0.1% ).

A small but steady trickle of trader chatter in recent weeks has tried to marry the two companies as a response to content integration at AT&T (T +0.5% ), which is acquiring Time Warner (TWX -0.2% ) for $85B.

"Nope," said a swiftly walking McAdam without breaking stride.

As much as trader fan fiction would have it happen, Verizon is worth $175B and Disney worth $163B, making a buyout an extremely tough sell.