Brazil's Lula sentenced to prison; stocks and real gain

Ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva today was sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison on corruption charges. Brazilian markets are rallying as this is seen as lessening the chances Lula could contend for the presidency in 2018.

He's considered the front-runner, but would be ineligible to run if the sentence is upheld on appeal.

The Bovespa is higher by 1.3% . Aided by a strengthening real, the iShares MSCI Brazil Index (NYSEARCA:EWZ) is ahead 2.5% .

ETFs: EWZ, BRF, BRZU, BZQ, EWZS, BRAQ, UBR, BRAZ, DBBR, FBZ