Piper Jaffray defends Ulta Beauty

Piper Jaffray defends its positive view (Overweight/$330 PT) on Ulta Beauty (ULTA +3.1% ), noting the company's strong fundementals help to offset concerns over department store discounting and Amazon's reach into cosmetics.

Piper on ULTA: "Management was positive on the long-term dynamics fueling the cosmetics space. Importantly, in their own business, they are seeing no slow down in the pace of product innovation nor in their ability to secure new brands. E-com, which grew >70% in Q1 is already 8% of sales mix & mgmt. believes they can beat their 10% mix goal ahead of 2018."

