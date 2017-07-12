Beige Book: Growth continues

Not so newsy considering Janet Yellen spent the morning testifying on the economy, but the Fed's Beige Book says activity continued to expand across all 12 Districts, with the pace of growth slight to moderate. The majority of Districts expect modest to moderate growth in coming months.

Philadelphia and St. Louis were notable on the lower end of the growth spectrum, with Philadelphia reporting a sharp slowdown in spending for apparel, and softening demand for autos; St. Louis says hiring was minimal thanks to trouble finding qualified workers.

New York reported a pickup in growth in recent weeks, and further tightening in the labor market.