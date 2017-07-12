AdvisorShares debuts FANG-based ETF

AdvisorShares launches the New Tech and Media ETF tracking “28 disruptive innovators,” according to CNBC.

The ticker FNG reflects the presence of the FANG stocks: Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet, formerly Google.

FANG stocks have experienced several small pullbacks recently due to concerns about overvaluation and a crowded investor space.

Other FNG holdings include semiconductor companies Nvidia and Broadcom, which also appear in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index and industry-specific ETFs.

FNG opened at $20 with about $2.5M in seeding.

Other Semiconductor ETFs: SOXL, SMH, SOXX, USD, XSD, PSI, SOXS, SSG, XTH, FTXL.

