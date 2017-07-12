Orbital ATK enters into long-term supply agreements with premier commercial ammunition suppliers

Orbital ATK (OA +0.5% ) signed multiple, long-term agreements with premier commercial ammunition suppliers, valued in excess of $400M over a three-year period.

The supplier agreements focus primarily on 5.56mm and .223 caliber ammunition manufactured at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in Independence, Missouri.

“Our primary mission is, and always has been, to manufacture and provide the highest quality ammunition to the United States Armed Forces and our allies,” said Jim Nichols, Vice President and General Manager of Orbital ATK's Small Caliber Systems Division of the Defense Systems Group. “Supplementing military production, commercial supply agreements like these are beneficial to both Orbital ATK and our Army customer as they provide an expanded business base for our Lake City operations, workforce, and key suppliers, and help ensure that we stand ready to quickly increase production of small-caliber ammunition for the U.S. Army when needed.”

