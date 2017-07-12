Berkshire moves quickly on regulatory approval for Oncor

Facing a challenge for the utility from Elliott Management, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) is trying to win regulatory approval from the Public Utility Commission of Texas in 60-90 days, rather than the normal 180-day period.

Berkshire will also need approval from the bankruptcy court.

To review, Oncor is 80%-owned by bankrupt Energy Future Holdings, and Elliott is Energy Future's largest creditor.

For Elliott's part, the hedge fund is lining up financing for a counteroffer that will draw the support of junior creditors who may feel they're getting shortchanged by the Buffett bid. According to Elliott, those junior holders were expecting to get back 80 cents on the dollar under an earlier restructuring plan, but would get only 24 cents under the Berkshire deal.