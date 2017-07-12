Fastenal upgraded at Baird following above consensus Q2 earnings

Fastenal (FAST -1.6% ) is upgraded to Outperform from Neutral with a $53 price target at Baird after reporting better than expected Q2 earnings, with increases in industrial vending contracts as well as national accounts. and a new buyback authorization.

Baird believes FAST's upside is compelling, with the company showing excellent and accelerating results; it likes FAST's seasonal setup, improving fundamentals despite later-cycle environment, valuation and long-term franchise value.

The firm says FAST is trading lower in sympathy with MSC Industrial Direct, which also reported this morning with weaker gross margins.