Microsoft provides details on Research AI lab

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) provides details about the Microsoft Research AI lab first hinted at last fall.

The lab researchers and scientists will work with colleagues across other labs and groups to “tackle some of the hardest problems in AI and accelerate the integration of the latest AI advances into products and services that benefit customers and society,” per the announcement blog post.

Lab employees will also work towards an integrated approach that can combine AI with machine learning and natural language processing among other technologies.

The lab puts Microsoft in space occupied by Alphabet’s DeepMind and Google Brain as well as OpenAI, which counts Elon Musk and Peter Thiel among its founders.

