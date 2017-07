KapStone Paper and Packaging (KS +0.1% ) is called the best pick in the paper/packaging sector by D.A. Davidson.

The firm bases its view off the 13X EBITDA multiple that DS Smith paid for Interstate. Investors should expect the rally to take some time to play out due to the risk of KapStone missing Q2 estimates, advises analyst Steven Chercover. Shares are rated at Buy and assigned a price target of $28.

KapStone trade 13% lower than its 52-week high that it struck last February.