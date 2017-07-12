The spotlight falls on Tesla's alien dreadnought

Tesla (TSLA +1.3% ) plans to open up the Gigafactory complex in Sparks, Nevada for regular factory tours, reports Electrek.

The company has sent detailed information about the factory tours to Tesla owners credited with referring another customer to a Model S or Model X purchase.

How big is big enough for the Gigafactory to meet Tesla's needs? CEO Elon Musk addressed that issue a few earnings conference calls ago. "We call it the alien dreadnought. At the point at which the factory looks like an alien dreadnought, then you know you've won." Musk said (transcript).

Looking further ahead, the role and influence of Tesla Advanced Automation Group (the acquired Grohmann Engineering business) in the Gigafactory could be a crucial component to how efficient mass market production is for the company.